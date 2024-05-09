Open Menu

Temperature Rises To 44C In DI Khan; Rain Predicted In KP From Saturday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Temperature rises to 44C in DI Khan; Rain predicted in KP from Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The weather remained very hot in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours with maximum temperature 44C recorded in DI Khan and 41 Bannu and 40 Peshawar.

According to the Met Office, the weather would remain hot and dry in most districts of the province. However, isolated rain-thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected in Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bannu, Tank, South and North Waziristan districts. Dust storms are also expected at isolated places in the plain areas of the province.

It said that rain-thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.

I. Khan, South and North Waziristan districts from Saturday and Sunday.

The maximum temperature recorded in major cities of the province during the last 24 hours was: Parachinar 30C, Risalpur 38, Mardan 39, Saidu Sharif 35, Chitral 33, Kohat 39, Dir 33 and Malamjabba 24.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Sunday From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

5 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan