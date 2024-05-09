Temperature rises to 44C in DI Khan; Rain predicted in KP from Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The weather remained very hot in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours with maximum temperature 44C recorded in DI Khan and 41 Bannu and 40 Peshawar.

According to the Met Office, the weather would remain hot and dry in most districts of the province. However, isolated rain-thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected in Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bannu, Tank, South and North Waziristan districts. Dust storms are also expected at isolated places in the plain areas of the province.

It said that rain-thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.

I. Khan, South and North Waziristan districts from Saturday and Sunday.

The maximum temperature recorded in major cities of the province during the last 24 hours was: Parachinar 30C, Risalpur 38, Mardan 39, Saidu Sharif 35, Chitral 33, Kohat 39, Dir 33 and Malamjabba 24.

APP/adi