Temperature Rising In Bahawalpur Weather
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Temperature is rising in Bahawalpur region as highest maximum temperature 27 centigrade was recorded here on Friday.
The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature of 27 centigrade and the lowest minimum 11 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
