Temperature Surges To 46 C In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have faced very hot weather and heat wave as mercury jumped to 43 centigrade.
The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry and very hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
