Open Menu

Temperature Surges To 46 C In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Temperature surges to 46 C in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have faced very hot weather and heat wave as mercury jumped to 43 centigrade.

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Heat Wave Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

3 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

4 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

4 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

17 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan