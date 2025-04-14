Temperatures expected to reach up to 50 degrees Celsius in Northern Sindh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Larkana city, along with the historic site of Mohenjo-daro and other areas of the division—including Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Kashmore Kandhkot—are currently experiencing an intense heatwave.

According to Metrology Department Moen Jo Daro, a heatwave alert has been issued for these regions, indicating that the current spell of extreme heat will persist until April 18.

As a result, day time temperatures in all districts of Larkana Division may soar to a maximum of 48 to 50 degrees Celsius. During this period of intense heat, cities such as Larkana, Mohenjo-daro, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Kandhkot are likely to remain under severe heatwave conditions.