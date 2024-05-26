Temperatures Reaches Over 50°C In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Northern Sindh residents are facing extreme heat as temperatures soar up to 50.2°C in the Sukkur division.
Weather experts warn that the heat spell will continue and may even intensify in the coming days, with little chance of relief from rain.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) predicts that Sindh may experience three heatwaves in the next month, adding to the challenges faced by the region's population.
