Temperatures to hit 50C during Hajj 2019

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Temperatures during Hajj season this year are expected to reach 50 degrees Celsius on some days.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental protection also expects humidity to reach 85 percent, making the climate feel even hotter.

The authority said there was a chance of some rain clouds over Makkah, where pilgrims arrive to circle the Kaaba, and visit nearby holy sites that are visited during the pilgrimage, Arab news reported.

It also expects wind that could lift dust and a chance of rainfall, especially in the afternoon and evening hours, over Makkah.

In 2018, pilgrims were met with heavy rain on the first evening of Hajj.