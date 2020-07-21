UrduPoint.com
Tempering In Land Record: 'Clerk Badshah Netted' : Mirpur Police Arrests Land Registration Clerk With Accomplice:

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:19 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) : In a hectic successful operation against the band of fraudulent, Mirpur police netted a local Land Registration Clerk Ikram ul Hassan and one of his accomplices from Gawader area of Baluchistan by foiling their attempt to fled to Iran through the Gawader seaport, on the charges of massive corruption, malpractices, embezzlement and tempering the local State Land Registration Record belonging to Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir .

Disclosing this Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem told media here on Tuesday that on the report of Senior Civil Judge / Sub Registrar Mirpur, the city police station had registered a case against an accused Kamran Chohan, Petition Writer, under section APC � 419, 420, 465, 466 and 170 on April 22, this year.

He continued that the police started probe into the case by arresting the accused Kamran Chohan who confessed to the police investigations that the accused Akram ul Hassan, Land Registration Clerk was directly involved in tempering the land registry record allegedly through affixing the fake signatures of the honorable judges besides the involvement of some other such unscrupulous elements.

The police, the District Police Chief said, rounded up two other accused, allegedly involved in the scam, identified as Ch. Muhammad Iqbal s/o Muhammad Hussain Ch. r/o Pindi Sabherwal and Shabir s/o Abdul Kareem, r/o Kalayal Chakswari Mirpur, who directly held the Accused Ikram ul Hassan, Land Registration Record Clerk, responsible of whole of the scam of tempering and embezzlement of the land record.

Irfan Salim said that on further query, the alleged principal accused Akram ul Hassan was found fled away from the city.

His CNIC was immediately got blocked in order to foil his attempt to get a passport for escaping to abroad.

The SSP said that since the accused had smelled of police chasing him, the accused planed to flee to Turkey via Iran by sea from Gawader unlawfully. "Mirpur police party was constituted headed by Sub Inspector Javed ur Rehman of Mirpur City Police Station rushed to Gawader and succeeded in netting two of the accused including Ikram ul Hassan and Zaigham SAbbas s/o Safdar Ali Jogi r/o Haidery Mohalla Ban Khurma Mirpur.

Irfan Salimm said that both of the accused have been locked up in city police station for their onward handing over the anti-corruption wing of the police to institute further inquiry tomorrow.

The SSP said that preliminary probe into the scam unveiled that the principal accused Ikram Ul Hassan, serving as Land Registration Clerk in Mirpur, had allegedly been involved in massive corrupt means including the record tempering, financial embezzlement, forgery and misappropriation in state record.

Irfan Salim further said that in preliminary investigations about his moveable and immovable assets, the accused revealed about his existing property including 2600 kanal of agricultural land and a form house in Barnala, Bhimbher district, three crush plants in Bhimbher, a dairy form over 100 kanal of land and a residential building in his native village of Pindi Sabherwall in outskirt of Mirpur city.

"Further investigations are in progress and more exceptional disclosures are expected", the SSP added.

