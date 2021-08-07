Temple attackers being taken to task: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that indiscriminate action was being taken against miscreants who vandalized a temple in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan and police have arrested more than 50 attackers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that indiscriminate action was being taken against miscreants who vandalized a temple in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan and police have arrested more than 50 attackers.

According to handout issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that indiscriminate legal action was being taken against those who vandalized the temple and incited others to attack.

Usman Buzdar said that lawbreakers would be dealt with an iron hands and no one would be allowed to take the law in their own hands. He said that safeguarding the lives and property of the minorities in Pakistan was the responsibility of the state.

Minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and they would be protected at any cost, the CM added.