Temple demolition attempt - a conspiracy to undermine interfaith harmony:Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday said the demolition attempt of Hindu temple in Karak was conspiracy to undermine interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

In a statement, he said some elements in Karak were conspiring to demolish a Hindu temple which won't be allowed at all.

He said the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees protection of minority's rights and their sacred religious places. Damaging worship places of non Muslims were also against the teachings of islam.

The local administration was trying to arrest the culprits involved in the desecration of sacred religious place of Hindus. He urged the local Hindus to remain peaceful.

The issue was being resolved in collaboration with Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Wazirzada, MPA Ravi Kumar and former MNA Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was in touch with the religious leaders of the region for a peaceful solution to the issue.

The locals were enraged over Karak Hindu Committee's purchase of land adjacent to the temple.