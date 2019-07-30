UrduPoint.com
Temple Reopened In Sialkot After 72 Years

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Temple reopened in Sialkot after 72 years

Local Hindu community worshiped and performed their religious rituals at historical 'Shawala Teja Singh temple' here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Local Hindu community worshiped and performed their religious rituals at historical 'Shawala Teja Singh temple' here on Tuesday.

The jubilant Hindus distributed sweets and greeted each other and thanked the government for re-opening the temple after 72-year closure.

Local Hindu leaders -- Rattan Lal, Ramaish Kumar, Dr Munawar Chand, Amarnath Randhawa and Pandit Kashi Ram, after performing their religious rituals at the temple, hailed the Pakistan government's decision.

