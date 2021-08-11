Temple reopening signifies importance govt attaching to minorities' rights: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that reopening of temple in Rahim Yar Khan signified the importance the government attached to the rights of minorities.

In a tweet, tagging stills of the press conference of Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar, he said that " respect for religious beliefs is our core policy and we will ensure all citizens enjoy life and liberty mandated in the Constitution of Pakistan."