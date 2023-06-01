UrduPoint.com

Temporary Cattle Markets To Be Set Up At Selected Places

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Temporary cattle markets to be set up at selected places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that temporary cattle markets will be set up at selected places in the city to facilitate people.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held related to setting up of temporary cattle markets of sacrificial animals here on Thursday.

He said that temporary markets would be set up on no profit no loss basis.

He further said that no compromise would be made on quality of temporary cattle markets.

Commissioner said that temporary sale points would be set up in all towns of the provincial capital at selected places.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the authorities to evolve special plan for security of temporary cattle markets.

Officers of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and others attended the meeting.

