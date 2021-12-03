Temporary Ehsaas bazar set up to distribute warm clothes, shoes among poor

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated temporary Ehsaas Bazaar here on Friday set up by the district administration to distribute warm clothes and shoes among the poor.

While talking to media persons, DC Amir Karim Khan said that the Ehsaa bazaar, at General Bus Stand, was set up to provide relief to common people during winter as per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that warm clothes and shoes would be distributed among poor people.

The district administration has initially set up temporary Ehsaas bazaar in collaboration with private sector so that clothes and shoes could be distributed among maximum deserving people, he added.

Deputy Commissioner said that men, women and children will benefit equally from Ehsaas bazaar and complete record of recipients also be kept.

DC distributed warm clothes and shoes among the citizens and inspected stalls while Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin gave briefing on Ehsaas Bazaar.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Tayyab Khan and Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood were also present.

