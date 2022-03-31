UrduPoint.com

Temporary Gag In Demand, Supply Causes Load Management: IESCO Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has started load-management in its region due to temporary gap in supply and demand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has started load-management in its region due to temporary gap in supply and demand.

"Due to temporary gap in supply and demand of Power, load management is being carried out in IESCO region," the IESCO spokesman said here Thursday.

He said uninterrupted power supply would be started soon.

IESCO always ensured uninterrupted supply of electricity and timely redressal of consumers grievances, he further said.

He said the load management was purely temporary and uninterrupted supply of electricity to the esteemed consumers would be started soon.

IESCO management was in constant touch with the concerned formations and apologized to the consumers for the temporary interruption in power supply.

