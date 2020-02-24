Temporary hospitals for providing first aid during PSL set up

District administration have set up two temporary hospitals and three medical complex to provide first aid during Pakistan Super League (PSL)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration have set up two temporary hospitals and three medical complex to provide first aid during Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This was disclosed by CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas during his visit of these temporary hospitals and medical complex here on Monday.

He said that the administration have also fixed 70 beds in different hospitals to provide medical facilities in case of any untoward incident. A ten bed hospital have been set up inside the stadium to provide medical facility to players in case of injuries, however, two other medical complex have been step up for public and players, while another complex has been set up at parking area in Fatima Jinnah colony.

CEO Health added that a hospital has been set up at Government Zeenat Medical Centre having capacity of ten beds while twenty beds each have also been allocated in Mukhtar-A- Sheikh and Bukhtawar Ameen hospitals. He said that duty rouster of doctors and other staff has been issued for these hospitals and medical complex while medicines have also been made available at these places.