UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Temporary Hospitals For Providing First Aid During PSL Set Up

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:25 PM

Temporary hospitals for providing first aid during PSL set up

District administration have set up two temporary hospitals and three medical complex to provide first aid during Pakistan Super League (PSL)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration have set up two temporary hospitals and three medical complex to provide first aid during Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This was disclosed by CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas during his visit of these temporary hospitals and medical complex here on Monday.

He said that the administration have also fixed 70 beds in different hospitals to provide medical facilities in case of any untoward incident. A ten bed hospital have been set up inside the stadium to provide medical facility to players in case of injuries, however, two other medical complex have been step up for public and players, while another complex has been set up at parking area in Fatima Jinnah colony.

CEO Health added that a hospital has been set up at Government Zeenat Medical Centre having capacity of ten beds while twenty beds each have also been allocated in Mukhtar-A- Sheikh and Bukhtawar Ameen hospitals. He said that duty rouster of doctors and other staff has been issued for these hospitals and medical complex while medicines have also been made available at these places.

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah Pakistan Super League Visit Government

Recent Stories

Important of insurance in tough economic times str ..

46 seconds ago

Goldman pleads not guilty in Malaysia 1MDB case: r ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in Apr ..

2 minutes ago

KDA announces to hold public auction of properties ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan getting stronger day by day: President Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Joint Commission of Iranian Nuclear Deal to Conven ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.