Temporary Mechanical Swings Banned On Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has banned temporary mechanical swings across the province during Eidul-Fitr to ensure public safety.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, the decision aims to prevent any risks to human lives. All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to enforce the ban through an official directive.

As large crowds, including families and children, are expected to visit amusement parks, gaming zones, and recreational areas during Eid, the government has introduced strict regulations. While permanent mechanical swings will be allowed, operators must obtain a mandatory fitness certificate to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Additionally, a verification certificate from the respective Deputy Commissioner will be required for safety inspections and regulatory compliance.

To oversee implementation, the Punjab Home Department has established a central control room, which will operate 24/7 to monitor reports from across the province. Senior officials will remain on duty during Eid holidays to ensure law and order and strict enforcement of government directives.

