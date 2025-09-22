Open Menu

Temporary Steel Bridge Opened In Seetpur For Public Use

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Temporary steel bridge opened in Seetpur for public use

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A temporary steel bridge has been opened in Seetpur, Alipur to facilitate small vehicles

as part of emergency infrastructure restoration efforts in flood-affected areas.

According to official sources, relief operations are in full swing across Alipur, including the

distribution of three meals a day, clean drinking water, dry food rations, and fodder

for livestock.

Meanwhile, heavy machinery is being deployed to plug breaches caused by recent flooding, and the reconstruction of damaged roads continues on a priority basis.

Repair teams remain active across Alipur to address cracks and structural damage,

with the Communication and Works Department operating round the clock to ensure early

restoration of connectivity.

In Khairpur Sadat, road repair efforts have begun, and breaches near Basti Desi,

Kal Kanwal Road, and Basti Azim Shah have already been filled. Progress is also being

reported on Mari Road, Azmatpur, and Khairpur Sultanpur Road, which has now

been reopened to public traffic.

More Stories From Pakistan