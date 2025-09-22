Temporary Steel Bridge Opened In Seetpur For Public Use
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A temporary steel bridge has been opened in Seetpur, Alipur to facilitate small vehicles
as part of emergency infrastructure restoration efforts in flood-affected areas.
According to official sources, relief operations are in full swing across Alipur, including the
distribution of three meals a day, clean drinking water, dry food rations, and fodder
for livestock.
Meanwhile, heavy machinery is being deployed to plug breaches caused by recent flooding, and the reconstruction of damaged roads continues on a priority basis.
Repair teams remain active across Alipur to address cracks and structural damage,
with the Communication and Works Department operating round the clock to ensure early
restoration of connectivity.
In Khairpur Sadat, road repair efforts have begun, and breaches near Basti Desi,
Kal Kanwal Road, and Basti Azim Shah have already been filled. Progress is also being
reported on Mari Road, Azmatpur, and Khairpur Sultanpur Road, which has now
been reopened to public traffic.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Temporary steel bridge opened in Seetpur for public use1 minute ago
-
ANF launches massive anti-narcotics drive in Balochistan to eradicate poppy cultivation1 minute ago
-
PFA launches "Safe Food, Bright Future" initiative1 minute ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank11 minutes ago
-
'Electro Green Bus' revolutionary step: Zulfiqar Bhatti11 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates renovated LG Board Complex21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 227 emergencies last week21 minutes ago
-
Dacoity cases drop by 67% in Faisalabad: CPO21 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain addresse ..28 minutes ago
-
Progress on district service delivery targets reviewed31 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200-kg of rotten meat31 minutes ago
-
23rd relief flight to Gaza departs from Lahore with 100 tons of aid31 minutes ago