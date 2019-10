The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 9-Up/10-Down Allama Iqbal Express train (which runs between Sialkot and Karachi) to stop at Mian Channu Railway station for one minute from November 4 to 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 9-Up/10-Down Allama Iqbal Express train (which runs between Sialkot and Karachi ) to stop at Mian Channu Railway station for one minute from November 4 to 7.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, the stop-over has been given to facilitate the pilgrims on the annual Urs of Hakeem M Mehr-ud-din Shakoori Qadri Chishti.