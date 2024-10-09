Temporary stops for Jaffer, Rehman Baba trains at Samma Satta

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Railways administration has granted permission for Jaffer Express (39-Up, 40-Dn), operating between Quetta and Peshawar, and Rehman Baba Express (47-Up, 48-Dn), running between Karachi Cantt and Peshawar Cantt, to make a two-minute stop at Samma Satta railway station in a move aimed at enhancing public convenience

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, this facility will be available to passengers on a temporary basis for a period of three months.

The decision has been implemented immediately, providing greater ease and flexibility for travelers along these routes.