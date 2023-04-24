LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :There is a temporary suspension in Pakistan Railway's reservation system due to load on National Telecommunication Company's database.

According to Railways sources here on Monday, there was a temporary suspension of ticket booking in reservation offices across the country.

National Telecommunication Company and Railway teams were working collectively to fix the problem.

Sources said that soon problem would be overcome and work in reservation offices would begin.

Railways administration was apologetic to its passengers for temporary suspension in reservation system.