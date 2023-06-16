UrduPoint.com

Temporary Veterinary Camps To Be Set Up At Cattle Markets: Director Livestock

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Temporary veterinary camps to be set up at cattle markets: Director Livestock

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Director Livestock Multan Division Dr.Muhammad Subtain Bhatti said that temporary veterinary camps would be set up at all cattle markets in order to ensure vaccination of cattle before Eid-ul-Adha.

Presiding over a meeting of veterinary doctors at Jalalpur Pirwala office here on Friday regarding Eid-Ul-Adha and flood plan, the director livestock said that the department has an important role during sale and purchase of sacrificial animals during Eid-Ul-Adha. He said that the livestock department would provide free medicines and free pregnancy test facility at all veterinary camps in cattle markets.

He said that every animal would be sprayed with anti-ticks to prevent congo, lumpy skin and other diseases.

Dr Bhatti maintained that instructions have been issued to the officers concerned that vaccination and anti-Ticks Spray of sacrificial animals must to ensure as the movement to cattle has already been started in view of the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha.

He said that the vaccination certificates would be issued only the cattle after vaccination.

Additional Director Livestock District Multan Dr. Ghulam Nabi and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

