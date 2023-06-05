Ten accused arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested ten accused and recovered liquor, weapons and stolen items from their possession here on Monday.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and detained eight outlaws and recovered 35 liters of liquor, four pistols 30 bore and two guns,12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Asif,Fateh,Ashfaq,Ali,Zaheer,Amjad,Adeel and Shoaib.

Meanwhile,Bhagtanwala police team also arrested two accused-Shahzad and Imtiaz who were wanted in dacoit and bikes theft cases besides recovering stolen goods of worth million rupees.

Cases were registered against the accused.