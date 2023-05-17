UrduPoint.com

Ten Arrested During Grand Anti-encroachment Operation In Tehkal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Ten arrested during grand anti-encroachment operation in Tehkal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Wednesday carried out a grand anti-encroachment operation in Tehkal Payan area during which ten violators were arrested while two truckloads of encroached items were confiscated.

According to the district administration, over 30 ramps, and encroached sheds were removed by the heavy machinery while an illegal fruit market was also removed during the operation.

The AC Zainab Naqvi while taking action on instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Fahad along with Director West Enforcement Capital Metropolitan Arbab Ameen Haider and demolishing staff conducted the operation against encroachers in Tehkal Payan.

On the occasion, she warned the shopkeepers to refrain from encroachment and keep the footpaths open for pedestrians.

She said, "Shopkeepers must avoid placing their items outside the shops, otherwise stern legal action would be initiated.

