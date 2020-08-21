UrduPoint.com
Ten Arrested, Fined For Operating Illegal Fruit Market

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:24 PM

Ten people were arrested and fined, when Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal raided an illegal fruit market on bypass road here on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Ten people were arrested and fined, when Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal raided an illegal fruit market on bypass road here on Friday.

The raid was conducted on the directives Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman, The AAC warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators who were operating illegal fruit markets.

Earlier, DC Kohat had sent two district management officers Muhammad Ibrahim and Sajid Ullah to a school opened in violation of government policy.

The school administrations were directed to comply with government's policy regarding opening of schools on a date fixed.

Moreover, the administration sealed four medical stores situated in residential area.

