Ten Arrested For Damaging Room Of Under Construction University In Nasirabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:12 PM

Ten arrested for damaging room of under construction university in Nasirabad

The police Tuesday arrested ten persons involved in collapsing a room of under construction university in Nasirabad district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The police Tuesday arrested ten persons involved in collapsing a room of under construction university in Nasirabad district.

SSP Nasirabad Irfan Bashir said Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Zafar Baloch and DIG Nasirabad Shuhab Azeem Lehri inspected the site after the incident and gave instructions to arrest the accused who had damaged the room .

SSP Irfan Bashir said ten people had been arrested The SSP said this incident was not sabotage act, saying security measures also enhanced for the university in order to continue its construction.

Further investigation was underway.

