Ten Arrested In Crackdown, 15 Kg Hashish Seized

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 05:37 PM

Police have arrested 10 accused including a female drug dealer and recovered over 15 kg hashish from them here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested 10 accused including a female drug dealer and recovered over 15 kg hashish from them here Thursday.

According to the police, in a major success for law enforcement in Rawalpindi, police authorities have arrested 10 accused, including a female drug dealer, on charges of peddling illicit substances. More than 15kg of hashish was recovered from the accused.

Sadar Wah police recovered 2.2kg of hashish from Baseer Khan, 1.

64kg of hashish from Naseem Khan, 1.6kg of hashish from Salman, 1.8kg of hashish from Saeed, 1.6kg of hashish from Shan, and 820g of hashish from Rabu.

Rawat police also recovered 1kg of hashish from Yasir, 1.454kg of hashish from Mubasher Kayani, 1.85kg of hashish from Nayed, and 680g of hashish from Hamayat.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence and would be punished.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

