Ten Arrested In Nothia Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

Ten arrested in Nothia anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The anti-enforcement staff of Town-3 under the headship of Arbab Ameen Haider carried out a grand anti-encroachment operation in Nothia and arrested ten people for interfering in government-related affairs.

As per details following directives of Administrator Town-3, Mian Anisur Rehman, the Enforcement Officer Arbab Amin Haider along with demolishing staff carried out grand anti-encroachment operation in Nothia where the road was cleared of obstacles and the flow of traffic was made smooth.

During the operation a truckload of encroached goods were confiscated and ten people were arrested for resistance and interfering in government-related affairs.

The enforcement officer warned the shopkeepers to avoid displaying goods on footpaths and not to block roads for traffic otherwise stern action would be initiated against them.

