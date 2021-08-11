Ten arrested; liquor, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested 10 accused and recovered 720 grams hashish, six bottles of liquor and 20 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested 10 accused and recovered 720 grams hashish, six bottles of liquor and 20 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Ratta Amral, Kalar Syedan, Murree and Pirwadhai police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and rounded up Ilyas Khan with 200 grams hashish, Mishal Khan with 160 grams hashish, Talal Khan with 220 grams hashish and Asad Hussain for having 140 grams hashish.

Similarly, Javed was sent behind the bars for having a liquor bottle, Ahmed Zaib for carrying a liquor bottle, Adnan on recovery of two liquor bottles, Muhammad Nadeem for having two liquor bottles, Muhammad Ajmal for possessing 10 liters liquor and Saeedullah with 10 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.