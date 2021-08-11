UrduPoint.com

Ten Arrested; Liquor, Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:57 PM

Ten arrested; liquor, drugs recovered

Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested 10 accused and recovered 720 grams hashish, six bottles of liquor and 20 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested 10 accused and recovered 720 grams hashish, six bottles of liquor and 20 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Ratta Amral, Kalar Syedan, Murree and Pirwadhai police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and rounded up Ilyas Khan with 200 grams hashish, Mishal Khan with 160 grams hashish, Talal Khan with 220 grams hashish and Asad Hussain for having 140 grams hashish.

Similarly, Javed was sent behind the bars for having a liquor bottle, Ahmed Zaib for carrying a liquor bottle, Adnan on recovery of two liquor bottles, Muhammad Nadeem for having two liquor bottles, Muhammad Ajmal for possessing 10 liters liquor and Saeedullah with 10 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Murree Sadiqabad All From

Recent Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

2 minutes ago
 Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

10 minutes ago
 FBR Increases minimum price of steel products

FBR Increases minimum price of steel products

8 seconds ago
 KDA conducts large scale anti-encroachment drive

KDA conducts large scale anti-encroachment drive

11 seconds ago
 Police carries out search operation in different a ..

Police carries out search operation in different areas

12 seconds ago
 Senate body constitutes sub-committee to review CC ..

Senate body constitutes sub-committee to review CCI pending decisions

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.