Ten Arrested Over Selling Spurious Fertilizers In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:59 PM

Agriculture Department caught ten dealers on the charge of selling spurious fertilizers in various parts of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) -:Agriculture Department caught ten dealers on the charge of selling spurious fertilizers in various parts of Faisalabad.

According to Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, the teams of agriculture department conducted raids in various parts of the division and arrested ten fertilizer ealers.

The teams imposed fine of Rs 1.666 million and seized 58592 kilograms spurious fertilizers which were recovered from their godowns.

