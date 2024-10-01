Ten Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The police arrested 10 accused, including two proclaimed offenders,
and recovered liquor and weapons from them.
A spokesperson said on Tuesday that teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested
Akmal, Ramzan, Numan, Ali Raza, Mueez, Sanwal, Rasheed and Mohsin and recovered 90-litre liquor
and three pistols.
The police also arrested proclaimed offenders identified as Nizam and Amjad who were wanted to the
Recent Stories
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special counter establishes for license of rickshaw drivers3 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance urges govt to fix Tax Tracking System13 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates commitment to enhance life, healthcare quality of senior citizens13 minutes ago
-
Dengue prevention efforts continue in Hangu: AC23 minutes ago
-
Preparations for Pakistan-England Test series completed33 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO chairs meeting, directs elimination of power theft and full recovery33 minutes ago
-
75th National Day of China celebrated33 minutes ago
-
Role of youth imperative for country's development, says Governor Punjab43 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Ishaq Dar over demise of brother43 minutes ago
-
Child protection unit set up in Dir Lower53 minutes ago
-
FTO establishes special helpdesk to facilitate taxpayers53 minutes ago
-
Six shops sealed over encroachments53 minutes ago