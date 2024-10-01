Ten arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The police arrested 10 accused, including two proclaimed offenders,

and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday that teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested

Akmal, Ramzan, Numan, Ali Raza, Mueez, Sanwal, Rasheed and Mohsin and recovered 90-litre liquor

and three pistols.

The police also arrested proclaimed offenders identified as Nizam and Amjad who were wanted to the

police in murder and robbery cases.