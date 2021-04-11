Ten arrested with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested ten criminals and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 accused and recovered 210 liter liquor, 520 gram hashish, 2 guns and a rifle from them.

The outlaws were identified as Ghulam Qadir, Umer Farooq, Riyasat Ali, Muhammad Arif, Mumtaz Arif, Hammad Ramzanand others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.