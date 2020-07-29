Ten bln tree plantation target set in the country by 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Billion tree tsunami was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ten billion trees plantation target set across the country by 2023.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak expressed these views after planting a sapling at district sports gymnasium under Plant for Pakistan slogan drive here on Wednesday.

Tree plantation was dire need of the hour to avert from impacts of changing weather.

The trees have vital role for making the environment pleasant and beautiful.

"Providing pollution free entertainment to upcoming generations is our responsibility," DC said.

He directed all the departments across the district to actively participate in the tree plantation drive.

Mr Khattak said that every citizen should plant a tree of his part.

District sports officer Adnan Naeem and others were also present on the occasion.

