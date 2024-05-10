Ten Booked For Constructing Buildings Without Approval
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Ten people were booked for constructing buildings without approval of maps in
the Samanabad area on Friday.
According to police, teams of Municipal Corporation conducted an inspection in Mohala Aminabad
in Samanabad area.
They found that 10 buildings in the area were constructed without approval
of maps. To which, the teams got registered cases against Zulifqar, Asgar, Habib, Nasir and others
with Samanabad police station.
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt to impose road use charge on vehicles registered outside province8 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to complete development schemes timely8 minutes ago
-
8 power pilferers booked8 minutes ago
-
Tank Police apprehend accused, recover ammunition9 minutes ago
-
500 wheelchairs distributed among persons with disability9 minutes ago
-
KP govt appoints pro-vice chancellors for four govt universities19 minutes ago
-
Rescue organises first aid training session for students19 minutes ago
-
Man deprived of cash28 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar prepares for upcoming monsoon: Disaster Management Committee meeting held28 minutes ago
-
China hands over Chang'e-6 lunar mission cube satellite data to Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
2 petrol pumps, naan/roti shopkeepers fined38 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed, another injured in encounter39 minutes ago