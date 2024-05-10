Ten booked for constructing buildings without approval

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Ten people were booked for constructing buildings without approval of maps in

the Samanabad area on Friday.

According to police, teams of Municipal Corporation conducted an inspection in Mohala Aminabad

in Samanabad area.

They found that 10 buildings in the area were constructed without approval

of maps. To which, the teams got registered cases against Zulifqar, Asgar, Habib, Nasir and others

with Samanabad police station.