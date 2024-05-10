Open Menu

Ten Booked For Constructing Buildings Without Approval

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ten booked for constructing buildings without approval

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Ten people were booked for constructing buildings without approval of maps in

the Samanabad area on Friday.

According to police, teams of Municipal Corporation conducted an inspection in Mohala Aminabad

in Samanabad area.

They found that 10 buildings in the area were constructed without approval

of maps. To which, the teams got registered cases against Zulifqar, Asgar, Habib, Nasir and others

with Samanabad police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir

Recent Stories

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

2 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

3 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

7 hours ago
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

16 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

16 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

16 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

16 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan