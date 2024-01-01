Open Menu

Ten Booked For Driving Without Licence

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ten booked for driving without licence

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Ten drivers were arrested for not driving without a licence here in Sargodha on Monday.

According to official sources, traffic police teams checked vehicles and motorcycles by setting a blockade at Shaheen Park, University Road, Faisalabad Road,Jhal Chakian Chowk and found Zaheer Abbas, Ashfaq Ahmad, Muhammad Asghar, Akaash, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Khan, Amir Hayyat and others driving without a licence.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic Sargodha

Recent Stories

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s n ..

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

46 minutes ago
 Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

1 hour ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

3 hours ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

3 hours ago
ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan