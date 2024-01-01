Ten booked for driving without licence

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Ten drivers were arrested for not driving without a licence here in Sargodha on Monday.

According to official sources, traffic police teams checked vehicles and motorcycles by setting a blockade at Shaheen Park, University Road, Faisalabad Road,Jhal Chakian Chowk and found Zaheer Abbas, Ashfaq Ahmad, Muhammad Asghar, Akaash, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Khan, Amir Hayyat and others driving without a licence.