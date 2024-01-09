Open Menu

Ten Brick Kilns Sealed In Mirpurkhas Over Smoke Emission

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 08:18 PM

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed ten brick kilns for causing environmental pollution here on Tuesday

A team from the department examined over ten brick kilns in the Mirpurkhas district and found some of them were burning illegal fuel.

After an environmental assessment, it was discovered that several kilns were burning fuel that was harmful to the environment, such as burned rubber, cotton, and plastic. The Environment Protection Department immediately ordered to shut down these brick kilns and declared that burning of forbidden fuel would not be permitted.

