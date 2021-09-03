UrduPoint.com

Ten Brick Kilns Sealed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:00 PM

Ten brick kilns sealed in Sargodha

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed ten brick kilns for causing environmental pollution here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed ten brick kilns for causing environmental pollution here on Friday.

According to EPD spokesman, a team conducted raid at various areas and found that owners 10 kilns were failed to adopt zigzag technology at their kilns.

They were identified as-- Samar Ali,Habibullah,Manazar Hussain,Sanaullah,Sher Khan,Muhammad Irshaad,Abdul Rehman,Amjad Ali,Nazar Khan and Ahmed Khan.

The team sealed the kilns and registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Technology Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

US Space Force at Vandenberg Base Remotely Termina ..

US Space Force at Vandenberg Base Remotely Terminated Launch of Alpha Rocket

1 minute ago
 Taliban Claim UK, Germany Assured Group of Boostin ..

Taliban Claim UK, Germany Assured Group of Boosting Humanitarian Aid to Afghanis ..

14 minutes ago
 Tokayev Believes Weapons Left in Afghanistan After ..

Tokayev Believes Weapons Left in Afghanistan After US Withdrawal Create Risks

14 minutes ago
 PM endorses China's innovative Juncao technology t ..

PM endorses China's innovative Juncao technology to address challenges of food s ..

26 minutes ago
 Putin Says Absence of Russian-Japanese Peace Treat ..

Putin Says Absence of Russian-Japanese Peace Treaty Is 'Nonsense'

26 minutes ago
 Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice

Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.