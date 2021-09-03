Ten brick kilns sealed in Sargodha

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed ten brick kilns for causing environmental pollution here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed ten brick kilns for causing environmental pollution here on Friday.

According to EPD spokesman, a team conducted raid at various areas and found that owners 10 kilns were failed to adopt zigzag technology at their kilns.

They were identified as-- Samar Ali,Habibullah,Manazar Hussain,Sanaullah,Sher Khan,Muhammad Irshaad,Abdul Rehman,Amjad Ali,Nazar Khan and Ahmed Khan.

The team sealed the kilns and registered separate cases.