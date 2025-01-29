Ten Bunkers Demolished In Kurram, Operation To Destroy More Continues
Published January 29, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Implementation on a peace agreement in Kurram district is underway as 10 bunkers already demolished and a new operation is set to take place today to dismantle more illegal bunkers.
According to district admin on Wednesday, two additional bunkers were destroyed yesterday, bringing the total count to 10.
Authorities have confirmed that further operations would continue to eliminate more bunkers.
The district administration has identified over 250 illegal bunkers in the region.
The ongoing operation aims at dismantling bunkers established by both parties involved in the conflict.
The law enforcement agencies, including the district administration and police, are actively supporting the operation.
Additionally, officials have confirmed that a convoy of 120 vehicles safely arrived in Kurram and Parachinar yesterday, ensuring secure passage for residents. All available resources are being utilized to maintain peace in the region, the administration added.
