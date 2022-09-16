UrduPoint.com

Ten Candidates Elected Unopposed As Members All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association Executive Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 09:44 PM

The process of the election on ten vacant seats of the executive committee of All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) has been completed with declaration of ten candidates elected unopposed for 2022-24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 )

According to announcement here on Friday, a total of 10 candidates had filed nomination papers for election on ten vacant seats of the APCPLA executive committee.

The election commission of the association during scrutiny found their nomination papers valid.

Therefore, Rana Irfan Ahmad, Javaid Sharif, Umar Farooq, Nasir Javaid, Muhammad Shahid, Malik Muhammad Yousuf, Asif Mubeen, Muhammad Aleem (Karachi), Asad Meer (Jalal Pur Jattan) and Sajid Bashir (Gojra) have been declared elected unopposed on vacant seats of the executive committee.

