Ten commercial buildings sealed over dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The district government has sealed ten commercial buildings over the presence of dengue larvae during a special surveillance initiated across the city here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the teams of the district government and health department launched a joint surveillance operation in the city during which various commercial and domestic buildings were inspected. The team found dengue larvae in ten commercial buildings and sealed the buildings while separate cases were also registered against 200 citizens over violations of dengue larvae standard operating procedure (SoP).

This was disclosed by Focal Person for Dengue Dr Atta Ul Rehman in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that surveillance was being carried out on a daily basis and various steps were being taken to prevent the dengue virus. He urged the masses to cooperate with the health department in controlling dengue larvae by following the SoP and asked them to keep cleanliness in their houses and commercial buildings.