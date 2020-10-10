Ten cops get prizes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :-:City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry gave away commendation certificates and cash prizes to 10 police officials for their excellent performance.

In this connection, a formal ceremony was held at Police Lines in which cash prize of Rs 20,000 was given to Inspector Riazuddin while prize of Rs10,000 was awarded each to Sub Inspector Muhammad Ali, Constable Umar Hayat, Constable Altaf Hussain, Constable Tariq Mehmood and Constable Ameer Ali.

Similarly, cash prize of Rs 5000 along with commendation certificates was awarded each to constable Jalal Ahmad, constable Ikramullah, constable Taimoor Ali and constable Khan Bahadur.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO appreciated the performance of cops and urged others to follow the suit in improving their skills and performance.

He said that there was no room for such black sheep in the police department.

He urged the police officials to perform duties honestly, diligently and wholeheartedly for providing safe and secured atmosphere to the general public.