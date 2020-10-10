UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Cops Get Prizes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Ten cops get prizes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :-:City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry gave away commendation certificates and cash prizes to 10 police officials for their excellent performance.

In this connection, a formal ceremony was held at Police Lines in which cash prize of Rs 20,000 was given to Inspector Riazuddin while prize of Rs10,000 was awarded each to Sub Inspector Muhammad Ali, Constable Umar Hayat, Constable Altaf Hussain, Constable Tariq Mehmood and Constable Ameer Ali.

Similarly, cash prize of Rs 5000 along with commendation certificates was awarded each to constable Jalal Ahmad, constable Ikramullah, constable Taimoor Ali and constable Khan Bahadur.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO appreciated the performance of cops and urged others to follow the suit in improving their skills and performance.

He said that there was no room for such black sheep in the police department.

He urged the police officials to perform duties honestly, diligently and wholeheartedly for providing safe and secured atmosphere to the general public.

Related Topics

Police Altaf Hussain Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

All water filtration plants to be made functional ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Novichok 'Purely Wes ..

3 minutes ago

FDA removes encroachments from old railway line, h ..

3 minutes ago

ADC-I Larkana presides EPI Committee's meeting

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament to Review Japarov Cabinet Picks, ..

3 minutes ago

3 confirmed, 482 suspected dengue cases reported i ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.