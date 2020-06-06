UrduPoint.com
Ten Criminals Held During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Ten criminals held during search operation

Police have arrested ten criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested ten criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Rehmanpura, Farooqpura, Tareen Colony and adjacent areas of Multan police line respectively in premises of Gulgasht, Qutabpur and Chehlyak police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 28 people.

The JTT team arrested ten criminals and also recovered liquor, kites, chemical thread, stake money and gambling material during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

