Ten-day Cleaning drive in full swing

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A ten days cleaning drive which started in Hazara division the other day was in full swing on Tuesday.

In district, Abbottabad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WASCA) Noor Qasim Khan and Solid Waste Management engineer Javed Abbasi has started the 10 days cleaning drive which will continue till 3rd February 2021.

CEO WASCA said that all previous drives remained successful owing to the hard work of staff adding that the current cleaning drive would also achieve its targets to make city.

He said that this cleaning campaign will provide a congenial environment to the citizens and tourists.

During the drive, sanitation workers will collect garbage from streets, open plots, ravines, nullahs, graveyards and steeps, they would also dispose of the garbage at dumping sites,he said.

He informed that WASCA will launch an awareness campaign for the masses to avoid throwing garbage in the open, roadsides, streets and other than the garbage dumping sites in their areas.

Deputy comissioner Battagram also kicked off the cleaning drive in the district in the other day and led an awareness rally which was started from the DC office and culminated at the main Bazar.

DC Battagram also directed the masses to cooperate with the civic bodies during the cleaning drive to achieve the target and make the district clean.