Ten-day Long Independence Day Celebrations Start At Lok Virsa

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:19 PM

A ten-day long Independence Day celebrations on Thursday started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in a colorful ceremony at Heritage Museum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :A ten-day long Independence Day celebrations on Thursday started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in a colorful ceremony at Heritage Museum.

Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education and Professional Training was the chief guest on the occasion.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Students of various schools also presented 'Milli Naghma' in live performances on the occasion to pay tribute to Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, people of Kashmir and martyred.

Lok Virsa also organized an exhibition of books on Pakistan Movement in collaboration with National library of Pakistan at Heritage Museum.

The exhibition will continue till 31st August 2019.

The ten-day long programmes would focus on the freedom movement, heroes of the Pakistan Movement, the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan through performing arts and Kashmir.

Addressing a large number of students, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram said that Milli Naghma has always played a vital role in promotion of national enthusiasm. She said that it was our responsibility to keep alive our art and culture.

Wajiha Akram said that people are unfortunately distancing themselves from�books�and the�reading culture�is on the�decline. She stressed on students to keep reading books to keep alive book reading culture. She lauded National Library of Pakistan to arrange an exhibition of books in collaboration with Lok Virsa.

