Ten-day training program for prison staff completed

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A 10-day special training program has been completed in the district jail Kohat with the support of

Civil Defense Department is to enhance the professional skills of the prison staff and develop their skills to deal with emergency situations.

This training course provided practical exercises and theoretical education in first aid, civil defense, and firefighting.

The aim of the course was to develop the ability to respond quickly and effectively in the event of any untoward incident inside the jail.

At the end of the program, a grand ceremony was held, in which all the participants were awarded training certificates.

The civil defense and jail officials also attended the ceremony and encouraged the prisoners and staff who completed the training.

On this occasion, the jail administration appreciated the cooperation of the civil defense and said that such training programs not only help in the reformation of prisoners but also play a key role in improving the overall management

of the jail.

