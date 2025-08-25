Ten Dengue Patients Admitted In Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Currently 10 patients affected by dengue are admitted in hospitals, campaign intensified.
According to the details released by the District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi, 1246 teams are actively working in the field For the inspection of dengue larvae breeding. This year 2057 FIRs have been registered across the district for violations of dengue SOPs.
According to data, 1251 locations have been sealed and a fine of 64.71 million has been imposed.
DHA Spokesman, Dr. Waqar said that the anti-dengue campaign is ongoing throughout the district, ensuring compliance with dengue SOPs. The risk of dengue larvae breeding has increased due to monsoon rains. The public is urged to follow the precautionary measures issued by the health department and cooperate with the anti-dengue teams. The public is encouraged to support the health department to promote a safe and healthy society.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt allocates Rs 1 million per project to roll out AI prototypes24 seconds ago
-
Railways minister condemns Hangu terrorist attack27 seconds ago
-
Police trainees sit for law exams at Capital Police College under senior supervision32 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Rice Road Show-2025 kicks off in Ghana, strengthening food security, trade ties10 minutes ago
-
Dera police trace Rs one mln dacoity case, arrest two suspects10 minutes ago
-
IWMB launches plantation drive to restore Margalla Hills ecosystem10 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing incident10 minutes ago
-
Ten dengue patients admitted in hospitals10 minutes ago
-
Three killed in traffic accident in Karachi10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security, civic arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi10 minutes ago
-
Naqvi, Abbasi vow joint crackdown on Railways encroachments20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown on encroachments, livestock in city20 minutes ago