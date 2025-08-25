Open Menu

Ten Dengue Patients Admitted In Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Ten dengue patients admitted in hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Currently 10 patients affected by dengue are admitted in hospitals, campaign intensified.

According to the details released by the District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi, 1246 teams are actively working in the field For the inspection of dengue larvae breeding. This year 2057 FIRs have been registered across the district for violations of dengue SOPs.

According to data, 1251 locations have been sealed and a fine of 64.71 million has been imposed.

DHA Spokesman, Dr. Waqar said that the anti-dengue campaign is ongoing throughout the district, ensuring compliance with dengue SOPs. The risk of dengue larvae breeding has increased due to monsoon rains. The public is urged to follow the precautionary measures issued by the health department and cooperate with the anti-dengue teams. The public is encouraged to support the health department to promote a safe and healthy society.

