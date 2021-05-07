UrduPoint.com
Ten Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Ten die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Ten patients died of the COVID-19 in the district while 113 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday that 703 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said a total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,232 while 19,573 patients had so far been recovered.

He added that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for the COVID-19 patients.

At present, 214 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 93 at DHQ Hospital and 78 were admitted toGeneral Hospital.

