UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Ten die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :As many as ten patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 133 people tested positive during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the health department said on Sunday that 998 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,100 while 19,868 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 234 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 93 at DHQ Hospital and 74 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,210 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

3 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

3 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

3 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

9 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

9 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.