UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Different FIRs Registered Against KE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:19 PM

Ten different FIRs registered against KE

Karachi police have registered 10 different FIRs against Karachi Electric (KE) at the behest of bereaved families having lost one or more of their members due to electrocution during recent showers and consequent flooding in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ):Karachi police have registered 10 different FIRs against Karachi Electric (KE) at the behest of bereaved families having lost one or more of their members due to electrocution during recent showers and consequent flooding in the metropolis.

As per available details of a report submitted to IGP-Sindh,Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam by IGP-Operations for the province,here on Monday,13 people have lost their life while coming into contact with KE property, directly indirectly, exposing them to severe electric shocks across Karachi from July 29 to August 13.

Two different rain spells recorded at a small interval was reported to had caused three cases of electrocution in east zone,four in south zone and six in west zone respectively.

Heirs of the deceased managed to get their FIRs registered with PS - Darakshan, PS-Paposh Nagar, PS-Sharah e NoorJehan, PS-Khawja Ajmernagri, PS - Baghdadi, PS - GulBahar, PS-SITE, PS-Super Highway while two different FIRs were also registered at PS-Malir.

Related Topics

Karachi Police July August From KE

Recent Stories

Rector IIUI plants sapling on National Day for Pla ..

8 seconds ago

3 mayor suspended over alleged terror links

10 seconds ago

Walk held to raise awareness on Plant for Pakistan ..

11 seconds ago

Four bike lifters held, eight stolen bikes recove ..

13 seconds ago

IOK under curfew on 15th consecutive day

16 seconds ago

PTI govt to soon introduce "Kamyab Nowjawan Progra ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.