Ten different FIRs registered against KE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ):Karachi police have registered 10 different FIRs against Karachi Electric (KE) at the behest of bereaved families having lost one or more of their members due to electrocution during recent showers and consequent flooding in the metropolis.

As per available details of a report submitted to IGP-Sindh,Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam by IGP-Operations for the province,here on Monday,13 people have lost their life while coming into contact with KE property, directly indirectly, exposing them to severe electric shocks across Karachi from July 29 to August 13.

Two different rain spells recorded at a small interval was reported to had caused three cases of electrocution in east zone,four in south zone and six in west zone respectively.

Heirs of the deceased managed to get their FIRs registered with PS - Darakshan, PS-Paposh Nagar, PS-Sharah e NoorJehan, PS-Khawja Ajmernagri, PS - Baghdadi, PS - GulBahar, PS-SITE, PS-Super Highway while two different FIRs were also registered at PS-Malir.