Ten doctors, two paramedics of MMC test positive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :At least ten doctors of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) have been found infected with coronavirus, the hospital's administration said on Wednesday.

It said two lady doctors were also among the doctors tested positive for the virus.

The medical tests of the two paramedics were also received as positive; the administration said adding all the positive patients have been asked to quarantine themselves.

The ratio of coronavirus infection has reached 4 percent in Mardan district that was 1 percent in September, the administration added.