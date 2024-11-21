Ten drug paddlers netted, drugs, valuables recovered

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Nov, 2024) In a drive against drug paddlers in various parts of the district, the police have rounded up at least 10 accused by recovering the contraband including illicit liquor, heroin and other narcotics.

150 bottles of liquor, heroin 1.50 kg besides motorcycles were recovered from their possessions.

On Special directives of SSP, Khawar Ali Shoukat , the Dadyal police arrested drug traffickers including Waqar Ali and Muhammad Junaid Ali by recovering 1. 50 kg heroin .

The vehicle allegedly used by the arrested accused was also seized.

"CIA staff Mirpur, while carrying out 2 different operations in the police station city's limits, arrested the accused Abid Sakon and recovering 87 bottles of liquor and confiscated the vehicle used by the accused", the press release added.

An accused Azhar, a resident of Faisalabad, was also arrested while exporting 15 bottles of liquor. The motorcycle used by the accused was also seized.

Meanwhile Islamgarh police arrested the accused Muhammad Hafeez alias Keinchi, a resident of Kilal Bansi and recovered 48 bottles of liquor.

The accused was also declared a proclaimed offender in illicit drug trafficking cases.

APP/ahr/378